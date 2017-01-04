× Southbound I-15 closed in Box Elder County after crash involving 15 vehicles

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol personnel are responding to a crash involving 15 vehicles on I-15 in Box Elder County Wednesday night, and police say a semi-trailer hauling cattle is among the vehicles involved.

Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said several lanes of I-15 are closed near mile marker 376 as a result of the crash. UDOT states that southbound I-15 is closed at that location.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the crash around 8:35 p.m.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the nature and extent of any injuries were immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to UHP for more details about the incident, and we will update this story as more details emerge.

The crash comes after winter weather hit the state Wednesday, with the largest impacts to drivers occurring in Box Elder and Cache counties.