SLC hosts community workshops regarding homeless resource centers

See below for dates and times for the community workshops regarding Salt Lake City’s new homeless resource centers:

Community Workshops (Note: Updated Information)

Due to space concerns, the community workshops have been re-located from the Public Safety Building. Workshops will be led by City staff.

January 11, 2017

1:00 – 3:00pm

Salt Lake Community College South Campus, Multipurpose Room

6:00 – 8:00pm

Salt Lake Community College South Campus, Atrium

1575 South State Street (use east parking lot)

January 18, 2017

7:00 – 9:00pm

Nibley Park Elementary, Auditorium

2785 South 800 East