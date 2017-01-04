SLC hosts community workshops regarding homeless resource centers

See below for dates and times for the community workshops regarding Salt Lake City’s new homeless resource centers:
Community Workshops (Note: Updated Information)
Due to space concerns, the community workshops have been re-located from the Public Safety Building. Workshops will be led by City staff.
January 11, 2017
1:00 – 3:00pm
Salt Lake Community College South Campus, Multipurpose Room
6:00 – 8:00pm
Salt Lake Community College South Campus, Atrium
1575 South State Street (use east parking lot)
January 18, 2017
7:00 – 9:00pm
Nibley Park Elementary, Auditorium
2785 South 800 East