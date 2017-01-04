Recipe: Healthy Protein Bites

Chef Nettie Frank is a chef and owner of Beyond Glazed Doughnuts and Silver Whisk Catering. She will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. For more information on the Home Show, go here.
Energy Bites
2 ripe bananas, mashed
2 cups quick oats
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp cinnamon
1 T. Chia seeds
1 T. Flax seeds
1/4 tsp. Salt
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- Combine mashed bananas, oats, honey, vanilla and peanut butter in a medium size bowl. Mix together
- Add the chia seeds, flax seeds, salt, cinnamon, chocolate and coconut. Stir until fully combined.
- Put parchment on a cookie sheet. Using a size 50 metal cookie scoop, portion out mixture.
- Place in freezer for 30 min. Until firm.