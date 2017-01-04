Recipe: Healthy Protein Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Nettie Frank is a chef and owner of Beyond Glazed Doughnuts and Silver Whisk Catering. She will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. For more information on the Home Show, go here.

Energy Bites

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2 cups quick oats

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1 T. Chia seeds

1 T. Flax seeds

1/4 tsp. Salt

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips