Recipe: Gluten Free Donuts

Laura Stringham with Bliss Baked Sweets shows us how to make gluten free donuts.

Gluten Free Donuts

GF Flour Blend (2 Cups Asian white rice flour, 2/3 Cup potato starch, 1/3 tapioca starch, 1 tsp xanthan gum)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp xanthan gum

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 Cup sugar

1 stick of butter, melted and cooled to room temp

1 tsp vanilla

1 Cup milk

2 egg yolks

Set both egg whites aside and beat before folding into the mixture

Bake at 350 degrees for about 7 minutes. Frost & enjoy!