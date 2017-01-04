× Logan, Cache County District schools closed Thursday due to winter weather

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Winter weather is hitting Utah Wednesday night, and the Cache County and Logan school districts have announced their schools will be closed Thursday as a result.

An alert from the school district states that all Cache District Schools will be closed Thursday, January 5, due to the “Heavy Snow/Blizzard warning in Cache County.”

A Facebook post from Logan City School District indicates their schools will also be closed.

The alert from Cache County says the forecast calls for negative temperatures and continual snow.

“Please do not send your students to school or to bus stops,” the alert states.

A make up day will be determined as soon as possible, the district states.

Wednesday’s winter weather primarily impacted drivers in Cache and Box Elder counties earlier in the day.

