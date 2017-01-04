Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office tells us about their third annual beard growing contest to benefit the Utah 1033 Foundation. The Utah 1033 Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2011 to honor Utah`s fallen officers by providing immediate financial support to their families and presenting college scholarships to the children of active Utah law enforcement officers. For more information on The Utah 1033 Foundation, visit http://www.utah1033.org/.
Fuzzbuster Campaign: Police grow beards for charity
