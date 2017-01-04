× FrontRunner train collides with car in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — Dispatch officials have confirmed a FrontRunner train collided with a car in North Salt Lake Wednesday night.

The crash occurred in the area of 800 North Main Street, and Fox 13 News first heard reports of the crash just before 9 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash, or what caused the crash to occur.

The Utah Transit Authority stated a bus bridge was in place between North Temple and Woods Cross, but just after 10 p.m. they stated the scene had cleared and FrontRunner was working to get back on its regular schedule.

FR Update 10:02 pm: Incident cleared, please expect 30-45 mins delays as we return to regular schedule. — UTA (@RideUTA) January 5, 2017

