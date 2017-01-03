× Utah Avalanche Center warns of increasing avalanche danger

The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center is warning residents about increasing avalanche danger for Wednesday and Thursday.

The UAC said the next winter storm, starting late Tuesday night, is forecast to bring heavy wet snow and moderate winds to the mountains of northern and central Utah, including the Bear River Range and the Western Uintas.

The back country has received one to three feet of new low-density powder.

Officials said dense heavy snow from the next storm will overload that powder, making for dangerous avalanche conditions.

The UAC said it expects a rapid increase in avalanche danger starting Wednesday morning.

Check the latest avalanche conditions here.