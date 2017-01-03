Recipe: Egg white omelet

Nettie Frank, chef from Silver Whisk Catering, shows us how to make a healthy egg white omelet.
Individual Egg White Omelet
1/2 gallon egg whites
2 tomatoes small diced
6 green onions small diced
1/2 cup diced bell pepper
1/2 cup Ham small diced
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
- Using your muffin tin, spray all edges with a non-grease spray
- Pre-heat oven at 350
- Divide up tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers, ham and cheese into the 12 muffin tins.
- Sprinkle each one with salt and pepper
- Pour egg whites over each one, fill to the top.
- Bake for 15 min. At 350 degree oven.
- Serve hot or place in gallon size Ziplock, freeze and then warm up in microwave for 1 min.
Chef Nettie Frank will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m.