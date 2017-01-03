Recipe: Egg white omelet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nettie Frank, chef from Silver Whisk Catering, shows us how to make a healthy egg white omelet.

Individual Egg White Omelet

1/2 gallon egg whites

2 tomatoes small diced

6 green onions small diced

1/2 cup diced bell pepper

1/2 cup Ham small diced

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Using your muffin tin, spray all edges with a non-grease spray Pre-heat oven at 350 Divide up tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers, ham and cheese into the 12 muffin tins. Sprinkle each one with salt and pepper Pour egg whites over each one, fill to the top. Bake for 15 min. At 350 degree oven. Serve hot or place in gallon size Ziplock, freeze and then warm up in microwave for 1 min.

Chef Nettie Frank will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m.