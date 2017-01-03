Recipe: Egg white omelet

Posted 2:19 pm, January 3, 2017, by

Nettie Frank, chef from Silver Whisk Catering, shows us how to make a healthy egg white omelet.

Individual Egg White Omelet

1/2 gallon egg whites

2 tomatoes small diced

6 green onions small diced

1/2 cup diced bell pepper

1/2 cup Ham small diced

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

  1. Using your muffin tin, spray all edges with a non-grease spray
  2. Pre-heat oven at 350
  3. Divide up tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers, ham and cheese into the 12 muffin tins.
  4. Sprinkle each one with salt and pepper
  5. Pour egg whites over each one, fill to the top.
  6. Bake for 15 min. At 350 degree oven.
  7. Serve hot or place in gallon size Ziplock, freeze and then warm up in microwave for 1 min.

Chef Nettie Frank will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m.

  • Recipes
    promo304888598

    Ham and Cheese “Muffins”

  • Recipes
    promo300391526

    Tex Mex Deviled Eggs

  • The Place
    harmons-thanksgiving

    Recipes: Dixie Salad & Corn Souffle

  • Recipes
    promo300046112

    Southwest Corn Casserole

  • Recipes
    promo305320529

    Steak and Horseradish Cream Crostini

  • The Place
    promo306711148

    Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu

  • Recipes
    promo304110385

    Quick Vegetable Beef Soup

  • Recipes
    promo305406746

    Meatballs with Tomato Basil Sauce

  • The Place
    panzanella

    Recipe: Panzanella Salad

  • Recipes
    promo303073493

    Spanish Rice and Beef

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak

  • The Place
    promo306799819

    Recipe: Christmas feast with the dutch oven champs

  • Recipes
    recipe recipes

    Lasagna Roll-Ups