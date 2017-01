The Canyons School District is starting two hours late Tuesday after more snow overnight.

Buses will arrive two hours later than normal.

The weather has prompted us to delay the start of school for two hours. Buses will run two hours later than the regular bell schedule. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) January 3, 2017

The Nebo School District will start two hours late as well.

The Park City School District is closed Tuesday and will resume classes Wednesday.

However, the Provo School District is starting at regular time Tuesday.

UDOT is urging drivers to slow down and allow extra time for the morning commute.