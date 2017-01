Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah - More winter weather is making roads and highways treacherous in northern Utah.

This crash on I-15 northbound at 1460 N. in Provo is just one of dozens across the Wasatch Front Monday.

Two cars lost control and slammed into the Utah Highway Patrol car.

So far, there is no word on injuries.

UDOT is urging drivers to be safe and slow down.