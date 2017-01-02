Localscapes: Design your landscape in 5 easy steps

Utah is unique, and our landscapes should be unique too. 

  1. Most landscape styles were developed in Europe or the East coast—or even the Southwest.
  2. We are not those places so when we try to recreate those landscapes in this climate, there are a lot of problems.
  3. Localscapes is a design style developed specifically for Utah to work with our conditions.

Localscape

Central Open Shape.

  1. Organize the landscape around a central open shape.
  2. This is most often lawn but can be groundcover or even gravel—whichever fits your needs best.

Central open shape lawnlessCentral open shape lawn

Gathering Spaces

  1. Gathering spaces are the up-and-coming trend you’ll see this Home Show season.
  2. Once installed, they need almost no maintenance yet make the landscape more livable.

Gathering spaceGathering space fire pit

Activity Zones

  1. Flank the edges of the lawn with activity zones such as vegetable gardens, children’s play spaces, storage sheds etc.
  2. Activity zones have the appropriate surfacing for the specific activity and provide something to do in the yard.

Activity zone play spaceActivity zone vegetable garden

Paths

  1. Connect the first three elements with paths.

Path stepping stonesPath crushed stone

Plantings

  1. Leftover spaces become the planting beds.
  2. Planting beds should always be irrigated with drip irrigation to reduce weeds.

Planting beds

Together, these elements make for a fantastic Utah landscape. You can learn more about creating great indoor and outdoor spaces as the Home Show!

Cynthia Bee will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m.

 

The Salt Lake Home Show

 

Dates:

Friday, January 6, 2017           2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017      10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017         11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

 

Location:

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

 

Admission:

Adults (at the door)               $11.00

Adults (online only)               $9.00

Seniors                                     $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under    FREE

Group tickets (20 or more)  $8.00

 

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com

 