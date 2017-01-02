Localscapes: Design your landscape in 5 easy steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah is unique, and our landscapes should be unique too.

Most landscape styles were developed in Europe or the East coast—or even the Southwest. We are not those places so when we try to recreate those landscapes in this climate, there are a lot of problems. Localscapes is a design style developed specifically for Utah to work with our conditions.

Central Open Shape.

Organize the landscape around a central open shape. This is most often lawn but can be groundcover or even gravel—whichever fits your needs best.

Gathering Spaces

Gathering spaces are the up-and-coming trend you’ll see this Home Show season. Once installed, they need almost no maintenance yet make the landscape more livable.

Activity Zones

Flank the edges of the lawn with activity zones such as vegetable gardens, children’s play spaces, storage sheds etc. Activity zones have the appropriate surfacing for the specific activity and provide something to do in the yard.

Paths

Connect the first three elements with paths.

Plantings

Leftover spaces become the planting beds. Planting beds should always be irrigated with drip irrigation to reduce weeds.

Together, these elements make for a fantastic Utah landscape. You can learn more about creating great indoor and outdoor spaces as the Home Show!

Cynthia Bee will be on the Design Stage at the Home Show on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, January 6, 2017 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $11.00

Adults (online only) $9.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Group tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com