× Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on northbound I-15 in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — A jackknifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on northbound I-15 in Payson Monday night.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the incident forced officials to close I-15 at mile post 251.

According to a representative for the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened was weather-related and no one was injured.

Officials hope to have the accident scene cleared by 10:20 p.m.