Fire crews contain water main break in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY – Fire officials are warning Salt Lake City residents about slick roads after a water main break overnight.

Authorities responded to the break Sunday night near 1100 E. and Gilmer Dr.

Fire crews shut off the water to keep the break under control.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain David Dixon said the break was minor.

However, he said the combination of the water main break and freezing temperatures caused the roads to become slick.

“Not a real concern, other than if it freezes we’re potentially going to have some car accidents,” Capt. Dixon said.

Capt. Dixon said the city will sand and salt the area.