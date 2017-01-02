Dog named ‘Scarface’ mauls owners after they try to put a sweater on him

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A dog named ‘Scarface’ sent two people to the hospital after its owner tried to put a sweater on him, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero tried to put a sweater on the dog and it attacked her. Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, tried to pull the dog off of his wife and it turned and began attacking him.

Warning: Graphic video

That's when their 22-year-old son got a knife and began stabbing the pit bull in the head and neck, the newspaper reports.

All three were able to escape the house and leave the dog in the backyard.

"Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive," said Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Bay police, according to WTFS. "When they Tased the dog, the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the Taser."

Officials said there were two children in the house when they entered, but they were uninjured.

Brenda and Ismael were taken to the hospital. Brenda's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.