Three of the Best Viral Videos of 2016

The good, the bad and the funny... We are taking a look back over the last year through viral videos.

Barrett, 25, and Cabot, 22, planned to ask their 18-year-old sister Millicent funny questions as she came down off painkillers following her recent wisdom teeth surgery. But what they did went beyond the typical question and answer session.

After surgery while she was still woozy, they convinced the poor girl they were in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

They record the whole ordeal from the radio alert to a call from their parents all the way through loading the car to get to a safer place. Our favorite part is when they ask if they should save the cat or the dog. Her reply..."the cat you idiot!"



Youtube's second most viral video of the year is this catchy song. "pen pineapple apple pen."

We don't get it. Puls we don't understand it. Is that the point? Dose it mean anything?



At number 1... "Drum roll" with over 140 million views. Adele`s carpool karaoke with james corden. Who could not love this?

