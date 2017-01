CENTERVILLE, Utah – Downed power lines closed Main Street between 200 north and Center street, according to the South Davis Metro Fire Department.

South Davis tweeted that the road was open again just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, along with a warning:

100 north now open, always treat down lines as live and never approach them. Power is back on except for 3 homes. pic.twitter.com/djNTquNBnY — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) January 1, 2017

The South Davis Metro Fire Department posted this video of the downed power lines on its facebook page.