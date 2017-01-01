A wagon and crossover suited to shooting trips in the hills

This week Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne takes a look at a wagon and a crossover, both well-suited for a shooting trip in the hills. Take a look at the video above to see what the Volkswagen Golf AllTrack and the Infiniti QX50 do well and what sets each vehicle apart.
