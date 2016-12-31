Wrong way driver on I-15 clips two UHP cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested early Saturday morning, after driving the wrong way on I-15, and clipping two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles.

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal, Scott Attridge, says the car entered the freeway going the wrong way at 400 south in Salt Lake City, and wasn't stopped until 11400 south in Draper.

"It clipped one trooper near 6800 south," Corporal Attridge said, "The car continued even after it passed the first one, passed the second one, passed the third one, the fourth trooper was able to clip it but still couldn't stop it, and then here at 11400 south there were three of us that were able to get in position and we were able to get the vehicle stopped."

No one was hurt.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody on suspicion of DUI.