Trump wishes Happy New Year to 'my many enemies'

By Eugene Scott

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is not quite ready to let auld acquaintances be forgot.

The incoming President wished a happy new year Saturday morning to all — including his “many enemies.”

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love,” Trump tweeted.

The tweet evoked memories of another time Trump extended best wishes to “the haters and losers” — September 11, 2013.

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”

Trump has continued to criticize opponents and the media during his transition, and has been at odds with the Obama administration over its belief that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to aid his campaign.

The President-elect has spent the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Later Saturday, Vice president-elect Mike Pence offered a more traditional New Years greeting on Twitter.

“Happy New Year! 2017 will be the year we Make America Great Again! We wish you every blessing for healthy & prosperous New Year! The Pences,” he wrote.