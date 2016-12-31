Power outage, road closure in Centerville after truck hits power lines

UPDATE: 100 North is open again, and fire officials say power has been restored to all but three homes as of 9:34 p.m.

Previous story continues below:

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A truck was involved in a crash with some power lines in Centerville Saturday, causing a power outage and some road closures in the Main Street area.

Centerville Police stated the power was coming back on as of just before 9 p.m. after an outage caused by a truck hitting power lines. Fire officials tweeted a photo of the resulting fire, which caused a closure at Main Street between 200 North and Center Street.

Main Street reopened as of just before 9 p.m., but fire officials said 100 North is closed between 100 East and Main Street.