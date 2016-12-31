Hundreds celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Downtown Salt Lake City was buzzing Saturday night as Utahns celebrated the final hours of 2016.

Many went ice skating at Gallivan Center, and got to see all the lights as they cruised around on the ice. Others strolled around Temple Square, where the holiday lights are still on full display.

"We have little girls and so it's kind of a bright, sparkly thing to do, and fun to get out," said Sarah Sorensen.

Eve WinterFest brought in hundreds of people, and the Salt Palace was bursting with activities. A game room boasted larger-than-life versions of games like Connect 4, Jenga and Light Bright.

Kids were able to get into huge inflatable balls and walk in them to knock over large pins--making it a giant game of bowling.

Another room, called the "Ball Room," featured large, clear beach balls that many enjoyed throwing around.

At the stroke of midnight, everyone will watch the famous mirror ball drop. The ball is the largest one in the country, according to Eve WinterFest organizers.

To see the fun sights from New Year's Eve, check out the video above.