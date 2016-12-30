× Public memorial service for LaVell Edwards set for January 6 in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A public memorial service for legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards will be held January 6 in Provo, the university announced Friday.

Edwards, who died at age 86 Thursday, led the Cougars as head coach for 29 seasons and is the 6th most winningest coach in college football history.

The public memorial service will be held at the Utah Valley Convention Center, 220 West Center Street, at 6 p.m. Friday, January 6.

Private funeral services for family and close friends will be held Saturday.