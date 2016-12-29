Women in business: How to achieve a work-life balance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Secrets to Work-Life Balance for Business Owners

Women business owners generally find it difficult to juggle family and personal commitments while running a business. With increased responsibility, it is important to use flexibility to integrate personal and business life to find all-around success and happiness. Here are four secrets to balancing business and life for owners:

Prioritize: Base business decisions on your values and goals and learn to say yes at the right time and no at the right time. Delegate: Assign responsibilities to employees if possible. Build a support network of friends, relatives and paid services who can step in to help. Organize: Schedule your days to include and work and down time and stick to it. Plan an Exit: Strategically set a goal and work to take a back seat and hand over the day-to-day running to someone else.

Balance comes over time and rarely day-to-day, so make sure that overall time is spent on the things that create happiness while building a thriving business.

Go to wbcutah.com for resources and help to start or grow your business!