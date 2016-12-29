Bomb squad called to LDS Church operations building

SALT LAKE CITY —A bomb squad responded to The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ operations building in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

An initial x-ray of the package, which was found at 48 S 400 E, showed electronic components, according to a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department said the bomb squad was informed the package had been there for “a couple of days” and the bomb squad plans to “disrupt” it in a safe location.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.