× Second suspect in Salt Lake City homicide turns himself into police

SALT LAKE CITY — The second suspect in a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City has turned himself into authorities, police said Wednesday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Taylor turned himself in at the Public Safety Building Wednesday. The man is facing homicide charges.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred around 11 a.m. near 300 East and Browning Avenue.

Police say 19-year-old Sebastian Selgado was shot during a struggle that broke out after the two suspects allegedly attempted to rob Selgado. The victim and his girlfriend met the suspects after posting an item for sale online, and the suspects allegedly told the pair they needed to get money from another location. When the victims followed the men to that location, the suspects attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint.