Report: Debbie Reynolds suffers 'possible stroke'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Entertainer Debbie Reynolds was hospitalized Wednesday with a “possible stroke,” according to a report by TMZ.

Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, when someone at the home called 911, the report said.

