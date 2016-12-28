Recipe: Strawberry Champagne Profiteroles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Cynthia Alberts with the SLCC Culinary Arts program shows us how to make a dessert perfect for the holidays.

NEW YEAR`S EVE STRAWBERRY CHAMPAGNE PROFITEROLES

Yield: 20 Profiteroles

INGREDIENTS:

PROFITEROLES/CHOUX

1/2 cup (125ml) water

1/2 cup (125ml) milk

8 Tbsp (125g) unsalted butter

1 tsp (5g) salt

2 tsp (10g) granulated sugar

1 cups (150g) all-purpose flour

4 to 5 ea. (250g) large eggs

(powdered sugar for dusting)

FILLING

0.25 oz powdered gelatin/1 package

2 tbsp cold water

3/4 cup champagne

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp granulated sugar

3 oz mascarpone cheese, softened

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

GLAZE

1 lb strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup champagne

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp sugar

DIRECTIONS:

1. Combine water, milk and butter, salt and sugar in saucepot and bring to a scald over medium high heat. Turn off heat and stir in flour until a smooth paste forms. Return to low heat and cook for about 2 minutes until shiny and slight film forms on bottom of pot.

2. Place choux paste in mixer on low speed with paddle until steam decreases about 2 minutes. Slowly add eggs. Be careful not to add to much egg or your paste can become too thin to pipe. It should hold shape and lightly move off spatula. Eggs can vary in size which makes this part tricky. Fill pastry bag using 20mm open tip and pipe approximately 20 choux. Leave at least 1' between choux so they can expand while baking. Dust with powdered sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes and reduce oven to 325 degrees and cook 15-18 minutes until golden brown.

3. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over cold water. Set aside for about 5 minutes. Add champagne, cornstarch and sugar to a sauce pan and heat on medium-high until champagne is hot and just starting to simmer around the edges. Do not boil. Heat gelatin for about 10 seconds, until melted, then whisk gelatin into champagne until smooth. Remove from heat and set aside to cool and begin to thicken. (I put it into another bowl and then in the fridge to speed cooling - about 15-20 minutes).

4. In another bowl, whip heavy whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Add powdered sugar and whip until stiff peaks form. Fold the mascarpone cheese into the whipped cream. Carefully fold cooled champagne mixture (it should be thickened and jiggly, but not firm) to mascarpone cheese mixture and mix until combined. Chill for 15 minutes.

5. Split cooled profiteroles in half, setting top part aside. On bottom half pipe champagne mixture with star tip into profiteroles.

6. Dice strawberries and place in bowl.

7. Combine champagne, cornstarch and sugar for the glaze in a small bowl. Microwave in 10 second increments until thickened, about 20-30 seconds.

8. Toss strawberries in glaze and spoon on top of champagne cream into profiteroles. Replace top of profiterole.

9. Refrigerate until firm, about 3-4 hours.