FBI in Salt Lake City seeks help identifying suspect in bank robbery spree

SALT LAKE COUNTY Utah — The FBI field office in Salt Lake City is asking for help identifying a man suspected in three separate bank robberies.

According to the FBI, the suspect pictured above is connected to three robberies, two of which occurred on the same day.

Two robberies occurred December 27, one at a US Bank inside a Smith’s Grocery Store in West Jordan and the second at a US Bank inside another Smith’s location, also in West Jordan. In both cases the man displayed a black handgun in his waistband.

A third robbery on December 19 is believed to be connected to the spree. That crime occurred at US Bank at a third Smith’s location, this one in West Valley City.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 50 and 60 who stands between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet, 1-inches tall. He was wearing a baseball cap and beanie, a gray-hooded jacket, a beige button down shirt and blue jeans during some of the crimes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400.