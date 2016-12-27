Thumbtack found in fun-size Snickers leaves Tooele mom dissatisfied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A fun-size Snickers left a Tooele mom dissatisfied when she discovered a thumbtack inside the milk chocolate candy on Christmas Day.

“That's the last thing I thought we would ever find,” said Kassidy Maxfield.

Maxfield was hungry so, naturally, she grabbed a few Snickers candies from her 2-year-old's Christmas stocking.

“Grabbed a couple pieces and the first pieces were fine,” Maxfield said.

However, when Maxfield got to the third fun-size piece, she bit through the milk chocolate, peanuts, caramel and nougat and discovered an extra ingredient.

“I bit down and there was a thumbtack in it. It was hard and I spit it out and a little gold thumb tack right in the middle of it,” Maxfield said.

She said it hurt but it didn’t break a tooth. There was no real damage – but there could have been if her toddler had eaten the candy.

“Thumbtack and a 2-year-old is never a good thing,” Maxfield said.

The Tooele mom said the wrapper hadn't been tampered with. She called Mars, the makers of the Snickers bar, and they offered to send her coupons to get more Snickers.

“I'm not interested in eating that candy anymore,” Maxfield said.

This may be one of the more dangerous things to show up in food, but this year Utahns have had some gross things show up too.

In September JR Fugit of Layton found what she believes was a praying mantis in her canned spinach.

“I pulled it out thinking it was plastic and realized I had a hold of its wings,” Fugit said.

Months before that Troy Walker of Farmington found a snake head in a can of green beans.

“I picked it up with a spoon and then I picked it up and I saw eyes,” Walker said.

More than anything, all the women can agree they want to see better quality control.

“I threw away all the Christmas candy I’m pretty paranoid now and afraid of them biting into something,” Maxfield said.

Maxfield said she's not looking for money or a lawsuit. She simply wants parents to be aware.

FOX 13 News reached out to Mars for comment but have yet to hear back.