Author Carol Tuttle tells us two ways to get kids to make their beds.

Step One: Make sure your child has a bed with bedding that is easy and quick to make. It should take them less than 30 seconds.

Step Two: Rather than emphasize getting the bed made, use the opportunity to make a bed every morning as an activity to teach your child they can accomplish anything they put their mind and effort towards.

