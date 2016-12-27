Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in West Jordan bank robberies

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police seek the public’s help identifying a suspect in two bank robberies Tuesday afternoon.

The first robbery occurred at 1:30 p.m. at a U.S. Bank, 4080 W. 9000 South. According to West Jordan police, the suspect passed a note to the teller asking for money.

The teller complied.

The suspect left the scene and went to another U.S. Bank, located at 7061 S. Redwood Road. Again, police say, the man passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect was armed during the second bank robbery, police say. Authorities did not say what the man was armed with.

The man left the bank. Police didn’t say what direction he went or what type of vehicle he possibly used to flee the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, baseball hat with beanie over it, glasses, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000.