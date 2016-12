Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Valley received 6-8 inches of snow on Christmas Day, contributing to dozens of crashes that left 21 people injured and one person dead

The Utah Highway Patrol reports there were 137 crashes and 87 slide-offs between 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. Christmas Day.

Drivers are urged to slow down and leave plenty of stopping distance to avoid hitting the cars ahead of you.

Check the Traffic section on fox13now.com or in the FOX 13 app to monitor current road conditions.