North Davis firefighters rescue drone from tree

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — You’ve heard of firefighters rescuing cats stuck in treetops, but this time they saved an inanimate object.

The North Davis Fire District, based out of West Point, Utah, shared a video of firefighters working to collect a drone that got stuck in a tree.

“Some days you save a cat, or even a dog. This year A shift has been on horses stuck in a canal and ducks in a drain. Finally we moved into the tech savvy world and got to save a drone out of a tree,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The video was posted by Rodney RJ Schulz, who said his father saw some West Point firefighters and asked them what would be the safest approach to retrieving the drone.

“They rolled the ladder truck over and said that was the safest approach,” Schulz wrote. “To top it off, the other kids got to see the ladder work. While embarrassing, I admit that it was pretty cool.”

Schulz posted the video shortly before 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.