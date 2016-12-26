× Fugitive leads deputy on 35-mile chase through Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Magna man led a deputy on a chase lasting over 35 miles in Utah County Monday morning, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A representative for the sheriff’s office said the chase started in Saratoga Springs around 9 a.m., when the deputy tried to stop 23-year-old Jonathan Cody Smith for running a red light. It ended when Smith crashed into a fence near Goshen.

The sheriff’s office said Smith may have minor injuries and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail.

Smith had three felony warrants out for his arrest. Two of them were $25,000 cash-only warrants in 3rd District Court for theft and burglary. The third warrant was for possession of a firearm on a bus by a restricted person.

