× West Valley City Police make two arrests in Christmas Eve homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley City Police have arrested two people in a Dec. 24 shooting that left one person dead and wounded two others.

Daniel Diaz, 25, faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharge of a firearm with injury. An unnamed 17-year-old juvenile was also booked into detention, according to a West Valley City press release.

At about 4:00 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a Shopko parking lot at 4850 W 3500 S where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Gary Hart, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, both adult males, suffered non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Police believe some of the people involved in the incident were attending a party nearby and gathered in the Shopko parking lot where an argument ensued and shots were fired.

A group of ten to fifteen people ran away from the scene when officers arrived, police said.

“West Valley City Police investigators were able to quickly identify two suspects in the case. Multiple officers were called out to assist in locating them,” said West Valley City Police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku.

Diaz and the juvenile were arrested without incident, Vainuku said.