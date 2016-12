PROVO, Utah — A pair of power outages in Provo Sunday afternoon left 260 customers without electricity.

According to Provo Power, both outages are weather-related. The first outage is in a neighborhood near 900 E. A power line is down, leaving 218 customers without power.

The other outage is in the area of Stadium Ave. and is affecting about 40 customers. Power officials said the outage was likely caused by an issue with a fuse.

Both outages are expected to be resolved by 5:30 p.m.

