Holiday greetings from Utahns serving in the military

Posted 2:54 pm, December 25, 2016, by

Utahns serving in the military send their holiday greetings to their friends and families.

Appearing in this video:

  • Cpt. Andrew Dewitt, Provo
  • Cpt. Arden Gillespie, Riverton
  • Major Corey Hedin, SLC
  • SSgt. David Day, West Jordan
  • Elder & Sister Choate, SLC
  • Ssgt. Daren Crowton, SLC
  • SrA Brittney Centers, Layton
  • MSgt. Felipe Mendoza, Syracuse
  • Lt. Col. Gary Marlowe, Logan
  • Lt. Col. Martin Abbinanti, Sandy
  • Paul McKean (Norad)
  • CPO Taya McGeorge, Ogden
  • Nathan Peterson, SLC
  • Corey Chidester, Kearns