× LDS missionary dies in car accident

SALT LAKE CITY – A 19-year-old missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Friday following a car accident in South Africa.

According a church spokesperson, Elder Nofo-I-Lelangu Latu from the New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward was in a vehicle with three other missionaries when the accident occurred. The other missionaries were treated for minor injuries.

Elder Latu was serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission.

The LDS church did not provide any additional details about the accident.

“We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss,” said church spokesperson Eric Hawkins.

This is the fourth death of a young, full-time LDS missionary in 2016.