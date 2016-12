Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain and snow will become widespread late Friday.

Winter driving conditions will likely develop over mountain passes and colder valleys.

Rain will change to snow in most valleys by late Saturday.

Heavy snow is possible across much of the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Bottom Line: A White Christmas for most…but tough travel conditions.

Weather Alert: Mtn rd snow & blowing snow Fri PM – Mon AM, rd snow hvy at times. Plan weekend travel. @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/2KF46DlBrw — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 23, 2016