× Vote for the top local news stories of 2016!

2016 will soon be gone. What news stories will you most remember? Please vote for the ones which touched or impacted you the most. If it’s not on our list, add it to the comments section on Facebook.

Your votes and suggestions will help us to narrow the list of top Utah stories which will be recapped on air, and online, before the year is over. You may vote for up to 10 stories.

Links to each story appear below the poll.