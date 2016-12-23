Vote for the top local news stories of 2016!
2016 will soon be gone. What news stories will you most remember? Please vote for the ones which touched or impacted you the most. If it’s not on our list, add it to the comments section on Facebook.
Your votes and suggestions will help us to narrow the list of top Utah stories which will be recapped on air, and online, before the year is over. You may vote for up to 10 stories.
Links to each story appear below the poll.
- Tooele arson fire destroys 10 homes, damages 8 others
- Two Park City boys die after using a synthetic drug known as Pink
- UTA worker Kay Ricks kidnapped and murdered
- Toxic algae taints Utah waters, leads to water use restrictions
- Romney takes on Trump: ‘He’s playing the American Public for suckers’
- UPD Officer Doug Barney shot and killed in the line of duty
- Salt Lake City Selects four new sites for homeless shelters
- West Valley Officer Cody Brotherson hit and killed by suspect during vehicle pursuit
- Evan McMullin runs for President
- Teenager stabs five classmates, then himself at Mountain View High
- UHP Trooper Eric Ellsworth dies after being hit by a car while on the job
- Tornadoes hit Washington Terrace and Panguitch on the same day, homes destroyed
- Teen boy shoots fellow student at Union Middle School during fight
- Abdi Mohamed, 17, is shot by police during incident near Salt Lake City homeless shelter
- Flash flood damages homes and businesses in Kanab
- Student fires shot into ceiling, is then disarmed by his own parents at Mueller Park Jr. High
- Videos of LDS leaders discussing social issues posted on Youtube during conference weekend
- Osa Masina, USC football player from Utah charged with rape
- Torrey Green, former USU football player charged with four counts of rape