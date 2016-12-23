Recipe: Christmas feast with the dutch oven champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brown Sugar Holiday Ham

Bill and Toni Thayn

5-7 lb spiral sliced ham

1 c brown sugar

1 1/2-2 c pineapple juice

1/2 c real maple syrup

Place ham flat side down in Dutch oven or other pan. Rub brown sugar all over sides of ham. Mix pineapple juice and brown sugar. Drizzle over top.

Bake at 275 degrees for 12-15 minutes per lb

**Can also make in a crock pot by cooking 5-7 hours on low.

Scalloped potatoes

Bill and Toni Thayn

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 clove garlic

2 pounds red potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup chicken broth

3/4 c milk or heavy cream

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Add garlic to milk or cream and set aside. Generously rub a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven with butter. Heat over medium-high heat.

Add half of the potatoes, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, then arrange the remaining potatoes on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the broth and milk over the potatoes, then add the nutmeg and simmer about 5 minutes.

Dot the potatoes with remaining cut-up butter and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until golden, about 25 minutes. Let rest 10-15 minutes before serving.

Peach raspberry pie

Bill and Toni Thayn

Pie crust for a double crust pie (either homemade or store bought)

3/4 c sugar

6 TBL flour, cornstarch or other thickener

3 c frozen peaches, thawed

1 1/2 c frozen raspberries, thawed

1 tsp vanilla

1 whole egg

Cinnamon sugar to decorate top

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch skillet or 9-inch pie plate. Unroll one pie crust and place it in the bottom of your pan. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar and flour. Add sliced peaches, raspberries, and vanilla and gently stir to combine. Pour fruit mixture into the prepared pie crust.

Unroll second pie crust and cut into ½-inch thick strips. Starting on one end and gradually moving to the other, weave pie crust strips to create lattice top (or decorate as desired). Gently press ends of strips into base crust.

In a small bowl, whisk egg. Gently brush egg over the crust, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Place pie in the preheated oven and bake for 35-45 minutes. Allow to cool before slicing.