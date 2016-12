× FOX 13 to air classic ‘Yule Log’ on Christmas morning

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s becoming a FOX 13 tradition.

Tune your TV to FOX 13 on Christmas morning to watch the classic Yule Log footage made famous by WPIX in New York.

The Yule Log, which will air from 6 a.m. 7 a.m., is accompanied by a medley of Christmas hymns and other popular Christmas songs.

According to a posting on the WPIX website, the ambient footage was shot in California in 1970.