Brixton’s Baked Potato
Loaded Breakfast Potato
Lightly oil a 12 ounce potato with canola oil and bake at 400 degrees for 55 minutes (until soft)
Slice down the center and gently smash the insides (do not over smash) FLUFFY
Drizzle with 4 ounces country gravy
Load 3-4 ounces scrambled eggs on top
Top with 3 ounces Microwaved or sauté onions and bell peppers
Finish with cheddar cheese and bacon
Toast in oven to melt cheese and crisp up bacon
Loaded Pulled Pork Potato
Warm shredded pulled pork and load on top with 4 ounces
Dilute your favorite BBQ sauce with 1/3 water and drizzle 4 ounces of hot BBQ sauce over top
Finish by loading with fresh coleslaw
Loaded Texas Chili
Load with 4-5 ounces of your favorite chili
Top with cheddar cheese and onions
Toast in oven to melt cheese
Drizzle with sour cream and finish with chives