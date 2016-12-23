× Boil order issued for Lindon residents after E. coli found in water

LINDON CITY, Utah — A boil order has been issued for Lindon residents and businesses after E. coli was found in the water, officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

Residents and others visiting Lindon should not drink any tap water without boiling it first. The boil order is in effect until further notice.

City officials said Friday that additional samples will be taken after the water system is chlorinated and flushed.

Lindon City is working with the Utah County Health Department and the State Division of Environmental (Water) Quality to ensure the safety of the water system.

Orem City confirmed their water is safe, and they’ve invited Lindon residents to stop by any Orem Fire Station to get water.

Updates will be posted on the Lindon City Facebook page.