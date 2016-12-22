Thursday marks busiest day of the year for postal workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday is the post office’s busiest day of the year, delivering cards and packages to neighbors across the country.

Nationwide, there will by 30 million deliveries and in Utah there will be 300,000.

The U.S. Post Office station in Millcreek is working late hours and has hired a bigger staff to help with the holiday rush.

Mail carrier Jeff Burns has been working holiday "rush deliveries" for 12 years and he said it doesn’t get any easier, but he enjoys every minute knowing neighbors are receiving their gifts in time for the holidays.

“During the Christmas rush we are working to 7:00, 8:00 at night sometimes even later,” said Burns. “Long hours, late nights, not as much rest. Just kind of get worn out physically and mentally.”

He works quickly to get to everyone, knocking on doors, and scanning special packages before dropping them off.

“The service is fantastic. The mailmen are wonderful in east Millcreek ,” said neighbor Shelly Oberle, one of Burns’ houses that he delivers to each day.

Oberle was surprised over how many packages the carriers have to deliver statewide.

“That's mind boggling! I'm just so grateful for our mailmen, and women and the work that they do. I’ll have to get him a present, he deserves it!,” Oberle said.