Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chef Lesli from Harmons shows us how to make this delicious French dish. You can get more recipe ideas from Harmons here.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

3-4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1½ cups panko or dry breadcrumbs

Paprika

Garlic powder

Cayenne powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 eggs

6-8 thin slices Gruyere cheese

6-8 thin slices deli ham

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Have ready 12 toothpicks.

Place the breadcrumbs on a dinner plate and season with paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and mix well with a fork, until the oil is evenly distributed in the crumbs. Set aside.

Crack the eggs into a shallow bowl and beat well with a fork. Set aside.

Trim the chicken of any visible fat. Find the tenderloin of each breast and cut it free from the rest of the breast. Cut out and discard the white tendon from each tenderloin. Cut the remaining portion of each breast horizontally into two pieces.

Place a piece of chicken in a heavy zip-top bag and pound with a meat mallet until as thin as possible. Arrange chicken in a single layer on a plate or platter.

Place a piece of ham on each piece of chicken. Top each with a slice of cheese. Roll up each piece of chicken as tightly as possible. Use toothpicks to hold it all together. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Dip each chicken roll in the beaten egg, then in the breadcrumb mixture, being sure to coat the ends. Place in prepared dish or pan, leaving space between each piece.

Bake until the crumbs are golden brown and chicken is cooked through, 30-35 minutes.