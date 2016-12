× Man hospitalized after shooting in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Orem Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near Village Park Apartments, 1080 N State St, and it was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the chest.

The public is not in danger and those involved have been taken into custody, according to Orem PD.

