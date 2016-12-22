A Utah nurse who used to feel negatively about organ donation is now one of the biggest proponents after losing his brother. Watch the video to see how Saje Bird's life has been touched by the gift of hope.
Nurse changes his mind about organ donation after losing his brother
-
Doctor dispels myth that organ donors are less likely to be saved
-
9-year-old Utahn thriving thanks to two families who chose organ donation
-
Utah families impacted by organ donation honored at special holiday event
-
Organ donation helps Utah couple through dark times after death of 5-month-old son
-
Utah family who lost daughter awaiting heart transplant becomes advocates for organ donation
-
-
Kurt Oscarson fund helps Utah families in need of organ donation
-
Utah teen said ‘yes’ to organ donation one day before her death
-
Family of Elsie Mahe says organ donation a chance for ‘miraculous healing’ of others
-
Twin in viral hugging photo dies after battling rare disorder
-
“She was a hero” Young mother dies after rescuing two of her three sons from fire
-
-
Toddler battling cancer ‘rose from the dead’ after doctors took him off life support
-
Elsie Mahe, daughter of BYU running backs coach, has passed away, mom says
-
Mahe family asks community to pray for doctors as matches found for Elsie’s organs