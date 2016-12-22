IASIS Health Fix: What you need to know about RSV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Topic: Keeping your children healthy and safe—What you need to know about RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is an infection that spreads and attacks the nose, eyes, throat, and lungs much like a cold virus. RSV is very common among children, very contagious, and the symptoms are similar to a cold. In most cases, RSV clears up on its own; however, it can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in infants.

What are the symptoms of RSV?

Runny nose

Coughing

Sore throat

Earache

Fever

Wheezing

Decreased appetite

Low energy

Decreased interest in surrounds

Fussiness or crankiness

Symptoms of RSV in infants

If your child becomes wheezy, has trouble breathing or is drinking less than half her usual liquid intake, seek medical attention. RSV can be severe and lead to pneumonia, so it is important to receive proper medical treatment.

Treatment of RSV